Eleanor Farrar
October 13, 1940 - November 23, 2020
Eleanor Patricia "Pat" Farrar, 80, of 2425 Tate Springs Road, Lynchburg, Va., passed away on November 23, 2020, at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital.
She was born on October 13, 1940, to the late George William Farrar and Grace Louise Austin in Appomattox, Va. Eleanor graduated from Appomattox High School and went on to attend Phillips Business School before going on to work at Big Star Market as a cashier. Upon the store's closing, she continued her career at 7-Eleven before retiring in 2003. Eleanor was an avid movie lover, and enjoyed reading, traveling to the beach, and caring for her family.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Traci Baer and husband, Edward, of Spring Hill, Fla.; nieces, Lynn Talkington and husband, Robert, of Amarillo, Texas, and Lisa Carter and husband, Bryan, of Roanoke, Va.; great niece, Megan Graham and husband, Brent, of Washington, Pa.; great nephews, Josh Hamilton and wife, Megan, of Forest, Va., Christopher Finlay of Jeannette, Pa., Brandon and Kathryn of Roanoke, Va., and Jake Talkington of Amarillo, Texas; great-great nieces, Hayden Hamilton and Rory Graham; great-great nephew, Jackson Hamilton; special friend and caregiver, Catherine Darnell and husband, Bill, of Amherst, Va.; special friends, Evelyn Holmes and Dean Hamilton; and a special cousin, Carolyn Eubank.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by a sister, Grace Gaynell Pulliam; a brother-in-law, Richard Lynwood Pulliam; and a niece, Donna Marie Finlay.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710, tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/donate;
or the UVA Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908, giving.uvahealth.com/about-us
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.