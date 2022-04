Elizabeth Dudley



October 3, 1925 - June 2, 2021



A MEMORIAL MASS will be said for Elizabeth Leininger Dudley "Libba" at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Rd., (off Rt. 460 West), Lynchburg, Va., on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12 Noon. Libba was a long term resident of Lynchburg and wife of William M. "Bill" Dudley. She died on June 2, 2021, at age 95.



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.