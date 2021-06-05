Elizabeth "Libba" (Leininger) Dudley



October 3, 1925 - June 2, 2021



Elizabeth "Libba" Leininger Dudley departed this earth on June 2, 2021, at age 95. She was born in Fort Smith, Ark., the daughter of Ray "Dutch" and Elizabeth "Mingee" H. Leininger. She was the wife of William M. "Bill" Dudley, whom she married in Lynchburg, Va., in 1947. Libba was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 63 years; by their young son, "Little Bill"; and by her sisters, Mary L. Finn of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dorothy "Dot" L. Watts of Lynchburg, Va.



Libba was the Matriarch of an extended family that includes her surviving daughters, Jarrett (Stephen) Millard of Charlottesville, and Rebecca (Steve) Stinson of Roanoke; son, James F. "Jim" Dudley of Lynchburg; and her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Andy Golden, Hayden and Whitaker of Larchmont, N.Y., Blair and Sally Godsey, Miles, Hampton and Teddy of Roanoke, Va., Tyler and Kristin Godsey, Forest and Brooke of Roanoke, Va., Schuyler and Ryan Somers, and Grove and Fielder of Lynchburg. Her extended family of loved ones includes nieces and nephews in Virginia, Ohio, Massachusettes, South Carolina, and Georgia; as well as families of Jarrett's and Becca's stepchildren; the Plylers (Jane and Eric), Stoneburners (Suzy and Davis), Williams, Goodwins, and Millards.



Libba was graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1946. A year later she married Bill Dudley -- the man who refused to let her get away. After briefly living in Charlottesville and Detroit, they returned to make Lynchburg their home in 1950. She was a long-time member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and active in her church, the Junior League of Lynchburg, Lynchburg Historical Foundation, and other local groups supporting numerous civic, cultural, educational, and charitable causes. In 1973 she was honored by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (then known as the Virginia Region of the National Conference of Christians and Jews), and was the second woman to receive the Lynchburg Chapter's Humanitarian Award.



Libba and Bill spent much of the summers in Virginia Beach while raising their family. In later years they divided their time between Lynchburg and South Florida, snowbirding for many seasons in Delray Beach.



Libba loved beauty and saw it everywhere and in everyone. She appreciated the arts, and served on and chaired the Virginia Commission for the Arts and Humanities during the 1960's and early 1970's. She enjoyed collecting art and in later years painted canvases that are proudly displayed in her home and those of her children and grandchildren. Libba enjoyed traveling and traveled the country and the world with Bill and her sisters. When entertaining she was the hostess with the mostest. At all times, even in her declining years, she was known as a most gracious and beautiful lady, inside and out, a stoic and positive-focused person who all her life tended away from saying or doing things that might make another feel burdened or uncomfortable.



In her later years, Libba increasingly relied on the help of special companions and caregivers whom the family would like to thank and acknowledge: Meiko Kittrell, Shirley K. Lee, and Mike Norfield and the Visiting Angels of Lynchburg, particularly Vanessa Calloway, Barbara Humber, and Norma Pillow; and also Tammy Moore, RN, and Jesse McCullock, CNA, from Gentle Shepherd Hospice.



The family will receive friends of the family on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the home of Schuyler and Ryan Somers at 1695 Trents Ferry Road, Lynchburg. A Mass with Thanksgiving and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Lynchburg on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12 noon. Those wishing to honor Libba's memory may do so by making a contribution to a charitable organization of their choice.



Cremation Society of Virginia



305 Rivanna Plaza Dr., Suite 1, Charlottesville, VA 22901



Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.