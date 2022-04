Elizabeth Tiller GibbsElizabeth Tiller Gibbs, age 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake chapel, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.