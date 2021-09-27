Menu
Elizabeth Tiller Gibbs
Elizabeth Tiller Gibbs

Elizabeth Tiller Gibbs, age 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake chapel, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
