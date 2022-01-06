Elizabeth "Betty" Coleman Mason
Elizabeth "Betty" Coleman Mason was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022, doing it "her way" in the home she shared with the love of her life, the late Jimmy Lee Mason. Betty was born the first of four children to Alfred and Hazel Coleman in Lynchburg, Va., on July 1, 1939. She grew up, married and raised her family there. She spread her wings along with her husband and children for several years exploring other areas in the country but soon returned home again.
Betty was known to all for her beautiful smile, her kind heart and her 'belly' laughs. Her love was unconditional…always. And her family was her life. As a mother and beloved Nanny, she supported you and inspired you. Her children and grandchildren were 'NEVER' wrong. Somehow, she found the good in everything. Just being around her always made you 'feel better'.
Yes, Betty loved her family. She also loved her chair, TV, politics, Facebook and her sweets. She loved pool weekends and beach trips. She loved to read and she made sure to write each child or grandchild a poem on their birthday. Oh, and she could tell a story like no other. She was absolutely hilarious and her laughter infectious.
As Betty or Mom or Nanny or friend, she was the core. She was the head of the table and will be greatly missed. She is survived by five children, Elizabeth "Betsy" Darby and husband, Jim, James Lee "Bim" Mason Jr. and wife, Cathi, Hazel Coleman Mason-Hamilton, Jennifer Kuenzer and husband, Bam, and Wesley Mason and wife, Leigh. Also, included in her legacy are 12 grandchildren, Keith, Nathan, Jeremy, Matthew, Sunshine, Mamie, Jesse, Dustin, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Dakota, Coleman and Jack; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Coleman and wife, Anne; a sister-in-law, Martha Anne Coleman; and many wonderful 'bonus' grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
There will be a private memorial service and a celebration of life at a later date. You see it was always said that Betty would be late for her own funeral. We just had to give her some 'lead' time.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Centra Hospice, especially Janet and Melanie. Their care and support made all the difference during these last months.
Also, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider memorials given to Daily Bread of Lynchburg or the Salvation Army.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2022.