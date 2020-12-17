Elizabeth "Liz" Mobley
Elizabeth H. Mobley, 87, of 373 Mountain Cut Rd., Appomattox, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Appomattox Health and Rehab. She was the loving wife of the late Perry D Mobley Jr. for 57 years.
Born in Appomattox County on July 14, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ruby H. Hodges. She was a dedicated member of Evergreen Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, adult choir, Bible School, children's ministry and other functions over the years. Liz retired from Appomattox Garment Company with 44 years of service and was a house wife that loved her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert D. "Bobby" and Sharon Mobley, Larry D. and Cathryn "Cat" Mobley, both of Appomattox, and Phillip E. and Angie Mobley of Pamplin; five grandchildren, Nick Mobley and wife, April, Brooke Baldwin and husband, Trevor, Becky Mobley, Sarah Beth Overstreet and husband, A. J, and Michael Cunningham and wife, Clara Jo; five great-grandchildren, Reagan Barney, Ren Mobley, Madelyn Baldwin, Michael (Sarah and AJ) and Emma Cunningham. In addition she is survived by a brother, Lawrence Hodges; sisters, Carrie Morris and Ann Phillips; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son (infant), Bryan Scott Mobley; a brother, William "Bill" Hodges; and a sister, Shirley Garrett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Todd Estes officiating.
The family will receive friends at Evergreen Baptist Church on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., and other times at the residence of Bobby Mobley, 3311 Pumping Station Road, Appomattox. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The family would like to thank her many friends for their friendship with Liz.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, P.O. Box 100, Evergreen, VA 23939 or Evergreen Ruritan Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 51, Evergreen, VA 23939 or a charity of your choice
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.