Elizabeth "Liz" Mobley
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Elizabeth "Liz" Mobley

Elizabeth H. Mobley, 87, of 373 Mountain Cut Rd., Appomattox, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Appomattox Health and Rehab. She was the loving wife of the late Perry D Mobley Jr. for 57 years.

Born in Appomattox County on July 14, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ruby H. Hodges. She was a dedicated member of Evergreen Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, adult choir, Bible School, children's ministry and other functions over the years. Liz retired from Appomattox Garment Company with 44 years of service and was a house wife that loved her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert D. "Bobby" and Sharon Mobley, Larry D. and Cathryn "Cat" Mobley, both of Appomattox, and Phillip E. and Angie Mobley of Pamplin; five grandchildren, Nick Mobley and wife, April, Brooke Baldwin and husband, Trevor, Becky Mobley, Sarah Beth Overstreet and husband, A. J, and Michael Cunningham and wife, Clara Jo; five great-grandchildren, Reagan Barney, Ren Mobley, Madelyn Baldwin, Michael (Sarah and AJ) and Emma Cunningham. In addition she is survived by a brother, Lawrence Hodges; sisters, Carrie Morris and Ann Phillips; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son (infant), Bryan Scott Mobley; a brother, William "Bill" Hodges; and a sister, Shirley Garrett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Todd Estes officiating.

The family will receive friends at Evergreen Baptist Church on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., and other times at the residence of Bobby Mobley, 3311 Pumping Station Road, Appomattox. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The family would like to thank her many friends for their friendship with Liz.

Memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, P.O. Box 100, Evergreen, VA 23939 or Evergreen Ruritan Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 51, Evergreen, VA 23939 or a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Evergreen Baptist Church
VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless and heal the Mobley family and friends during such a difficult time. An absolutely wonderful lady who was loved by so many.
J.D. & Pam Rothgeb
February 4, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of your loss. Liz was a dear, sweet Christian neighbor. Perry welcomed her into Heaven with open arms. Our love and sympathy.
Johnny & Vicki Canada
Neighbor
January 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Verna Knight
Acquaintance
December 24, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of your loss especially at this time of year. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are praying that you will receive great grace, strength, and comfort through this time. Hold dear to the precious memories! We send our love to everyone.
Bill and Cindy Shorter
Friend
December 20, 2020
Sending prayers for the Mobley family. So very sorry for your loss.
Sheila Mullins
Friend
December 20, 2020
Bobby, So sorry to hear about your mother passing away. You and Sharon are in our thoughts and prayers. Only time will mend your family broken hearts. May God bless you during this holiday season.
jimmy Barrett
December 19, 2020
DEAR FRIENDS:
MAY GOD'S DAILY BLESSINGS REST UPON EACH OF YOU IN ALL SEASONS OF LIFE'S JOURNEY: MAY HIS LOVE LIFE YOU UP AND LEAD YOU ONWARD:
MOST SINCERELY,
COURTNEY AND DORIS ANDREWS
COURTNELY & DORIS ANDREWS
Friend
December 18, 2020
Mrs. Mobley was the sweetest lady, her smile was a comfort and you knew she truly cared about others. I had her in the emergency room one Saturday and even though she was sick she was more concerned about everyone else. My prayers are with all who loved her. As a Christian woman she set a good example for us and she is now in Glory with her Lord!

Susan R. Jones
Susan Jones
Friend
December 18, 2020
So Sorry for your lost ❤ Liz was always such a kind,loving,and humble person. She bought so much happiness to residents at Appomattox Health& Rehab. She was so good to Bonnie Liz bought much love(and goodies) when she visited.Hold on to your sweet memories of this sweet lady Heaven is a sweeter place with her there.Love and Prayers
Glenda P. Hackett
December 17, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the entire Mobley family. I have so many wonderful memories of Liz. She car pooled with my mother, Emma Hodge Patterson, for so many years. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. My mother was at Appomattox Health and Rehab from 2014 til Mar. 2020. Liz would visit the Health Care Center weekly, and would always come into my mothers room. They enjoyed talking about their years working together and talking about their children and grandchildren. I enjoyed her smiling face. My prayers are with the entire family. Sincerely, Janet Hodge Keith
Janet Keith
Friend
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Liz was such a sweet and caring woman and I am sure she will be greatly missed
Chris Paulette
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Liz’s passing. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marlene Simpson
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying that you find comfort in the wonderful memories of your sweet Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend!
Ronald and Robin Harvey
Friend
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. Your mom will be missed. She was a sweet, kind and caring person. Rest in peace Liz. With Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
December 16, 2020
May the love of God surround you with peace and comfort in the weeks to come. Your Mom was a sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you and your families.
Carolyn Richardson
December 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shelby McGuire
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give the family strength during this time and days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Rest In Peace “Liz” !
“Sissy” Thompson
Friend
December 16, 2020
She was a sweet lady and will be missed by many ! Sending prayers to the family
Crystal Butler
Friend
December 16, 2020
Your mom will be missed.
Wilson and Mary Staples
Friend
December 16, 2020
Such a sweet lady. I worked with her for a lot of years. So sorry for your loss. Prayers going out to your family.
Neville Franklin Turner
December 16, 2020
Mobley Family:
Liz was such a loving and caring woman. She never met a stranger. May the many memories you have of her help you get through the difficult days ahead. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
December 16, 2020
Bobby, Larry, Phillip and Family,
We are so sorry to hear of Liz's passing. She was a friend from way back in my Evergreen days. I'll never forget her faithfulness in visiting residents at AH&R when my mother was there. And the bond of friendship was only strengthened when she became Great-Grandmother to our Granddaughter Emma. She loved Emma and all her family and will be greatly missed. Please know that you are in our prayers for comfort in this difficult time.
Frank & Zandra Elder
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. She was such a sweet lady. My prayers are with you at this time.
Martha Grishaw Huffman
Friend
December 16, 2020

We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Liz was a beautiful person inside and out. She was such a loving and caring person. Hold on to the sweet memories you have of her. May God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
December 16, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with each of the family. Mrs. Mobley was a beautiful, very caring lady. She was definitely a family person, she loved her children and all her grandchildren. She will definitely be missed. Sincerely David and Yvonne Carson




Yvonne Carson
Friend
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you today and the days to come
James & Marsha Ryan
Friend
December 16, 2020
Our love and prayers are with each of you. May God give you peace and may you find comfort from friends and fond memories of your sweet mother.
Love
Ralph and Denise
December 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jimmie and Gay Womack
Friend
December 16, 2020
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her.
Bill & Rita Harvey
Friend
December 16, 2020
