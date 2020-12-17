Bobby, Larry, Phillip and Family,

We are so sorry to hear of Liz's passing. She was a friend from way back in my Evergreen days. I'll never forget her faithfulness in visiting residents at AH&R when my mother was there. And the bond of friendship was only strengthened when she became Great-Grandmother to our Granddaughter Emma. She loved Emma and all her family and will be greatly missed. Please know that you are in our prayers for comfort in this difficult time.

Frank & Zandra Elder Friend December 16, 2020