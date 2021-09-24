Elizabeth Ann Oxner
Elizabeth Woody Oxner, 91, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Babcock Manor. She was the wife of the late Jarvis Clifton Oxner.
Born in Bryson City, N.C., on October 26, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Bertie Mae Collins Woody and Lawrence Lloyd Woody. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Elizabeth was an avid reader and loved quilting.
She is survived by two children, Patricia Grayson of Mt. Holly, N.C. and Larry Oxner and wife, Vivian of Appomattox; six grandchildren, Scott Hoyle, J.C. Oxner III (Christine), Kimberly O. Martin (Robby), Savannah Gilbert (Billie), Daniel Oxner (Charity), McKenzie Ennis (Cody), and Wendy Wilmer (Eric); 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy White of Columbia, S.C.; and a brother, Kelly Woody (Betty) of Florida.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jarvis C. Oxner Jr. and a daughter, Beverly Pugh.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tommy Bryant.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2021.