Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann Oxner
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Elizabeth Ann Oxner

Elizabeth Woody Oxner, 91, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Babcock Manor. She was the wife of the late Jarvis Clifton Oxner.

Born in Bryson City, N.C., on October 26, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Bertie Mae Collins Woody and Lawrence Lloyd Woody. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Elizabeth was an avid reader and loved quilting.

She is survived by two children, Patricia Grayson of Mt. Holly, N.C. and Larry Oxner and wife, Vivian of Appomattox; six grandchildren, Scott Hoyle, J.C. Oxner III (Christine), Kimberly O. Martin (Robby), Savannah Gilbert (Billie), Daniel Oxner (Charity), McKenzie Ennis (Cody), and Wendy Wilmer (Eric); 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy White of Columbia, S.C.; and a brother, Kelly Woody (Betty) of Florida.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jarvis C. Oxner Jr. and a daughter, Beverly Pugh.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tommy Bryant.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sorry to hear about Elizabeth. I was her hair stylist for several years. May God comfort and give you strength during this time and days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Rest In Peace Elizabeth!
“Sissy” Thompson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sending prayers to the family. Mrs. Owner was one of the sweetest ladies that I have ever met.
Teresa caldwell
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
Larry & Vivian, We are sorry for your loss. You and your Family are in our Thoughts and Prayers.
Ducker & Cora Adcock
September 27, 2021
We are sorry your loss. Our thoughts and prayer are with all the family. When I visited Mrs. Oxner with Beverly I was treated as family. I will always remember those visits and watching the Hummingbirds. Love and Prayers to all.
Kathy Tomlin
Friend
September 25, 2021
Sorry about your loss. Jarvis was my first cousin on my daddy's side, Joe Sellar's. He was a brother to Mattie Oxner. Saw in Asheville paper.
Frances (Tootsie) Watts
Family
September 25, 2021
Thinking of you, JC and Savannah. Grandparents are special.
Michael J Schwartz, M.D.
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mrs. Oxner was a lovely lady. I enjoyed waiting on her at the jewelry store. We always had a lot of fun conversations. She will be missed. God bless each of you. Mrs. Oxner rest in peace. With Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Farris Kitty
Friend
September 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Will always remember Mrs. Oxner as a wonderful neighbor and friend ,will miss her.
Harry & Liz Beverly
Friend
September 23, 2021
Larry Vivian and family my deepest sympathy.
Margie L Coleman
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ralph and Denise Totty
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results