Elizabeth Penuel "Pennie" Ledoux
Elizabeth Penuel (Pennie) Ledoux

Elizabeth Penuel (Pennie) Ledoux went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a long and brave battle with lung disease.

She was born on December 31, 1972, in Roanoke, Va., and spent most of her life in Lynchburg, Va., until coming to Williamsburg. The greatest pleasure in her life was her son, Tyler, whom she loved dearly.

Pennie was predeceased by her mother, Linda Hutter; and her brother, Chris Hutter.

She is survived by her son, Tyler Ledoux; her father and stepmother, Jimmy and Judy Hutter; and her sister, Tracie Munsterman (Chris).

Much gratitude goes to her wonderful girlfriends who provided so much support and especially to the Riverside Hospice team for their extraordinary care.

A private service will be held, and condolences to the family can be sent to WWW.Bucktroutfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army, 216 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 27, 2020