Elizabeth "Bebe" McGee SmithElizabeth "Bebe" McGee Smith, beloved wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on Wednesday March 23, 2022, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Born on June 1, 1926, in Columbus, Georgia, Bebe was the daughter of Theo J. McGee and Alma T. McGee. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Theo Jackson McGee Jr.; her sister, Emily McGee Peddy; and her first husband, Daniel Fred Savage Jr.Bebe is survived by her extremely devoted and loving husband of 32 years, Carroll L. Smith; daughter, Joan Savage Sydnor (Bob) of Spring Island, S.C.; son, Daniel Fred Savage, III, (Stevie) of Lynchburg, Va.; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Savage, aka Sallie, of Deland, Florida; Carroll's children, Kim Szydlowski ( Mike) of Williamsburg, Va., Brett Smith ( Jane) of New Zealand, and Cameron "Kip" Smith (Ginny) of Lynchburg, Va.; niece, Kappa Peddy of Lynchburg Va.; nephew, Calloway Peddy of Lynchburg, Va.; and niece, Anna Peddy of Asheville, N.C. Also surviving are nieces, Melissa McGee Keshishian and Pat McGee; nephew, Andy McGee, other numerous nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Elizabeth "Blair" Schulz (Kurt), Clayton Tangen (Travis), Emily Short (Ronnie), Beaton Szydlowski, Kane Szydlowski, Jake Smith (Taylor), and Stephanie Smith and fiance', Josh Leslie, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is their adored Malti-poo, Totsy.Among Bebe's many accomplishments, she was one of the first women to live on dorm at UNC Chapel Hill and even attended graduate school there which was not the norm for her generation. She was an incredible pianist and played concert-level well into her 90's. She was an avid bridge player, a VERY competitive tennis player and a wicked southpaw ping-pong player. Losing was not an option no matter the game. Bebe even took to the skies in her younger years and pursued flight training to the point of completing a solo cross country flight. Bebe's proudest accomplishment, other than her family, was her social work In Richmond, Virginia facilitating many adoptions and placing foster children in safe and loving homes.She was frequently, and proudly, mistaken for Jackie O. Her highly fashionable wardrobe, her flawless figure and striking appearance were the envy of many. She was exemplary with her social graces and was one of the last genteel Southern women of her generation. After the loss of her first husband, Fred, Carroll and Bebe became reacquainted and a romance soon blossomed. A 32 year marriage quickly ensued full of travel, horse back riding, and many relaxing hours at their vacation home at Smith Mountain Lake.Bebe's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Westminster-Canterbury, and to Holly (Ginny)Long for her loving care, and to Anne-Gardner Sydnor for her weekly uplifting handwritten notes to Bebe.A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions can consider The Duvall Home, Office of Development, P.O. Box 220036, Glenwood, FL 33227, First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or the Opera of the James, P.O. Box 1450, Lynchburg, VA 24505.Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.