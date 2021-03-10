Elizabeth Ann Wright



Ann Wright, 89, went to be with her Lord on Sunday March 7, 2021. She was the daughter of James and Dora Ballowe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Roberts Wright; son, Stephen Wayne Wright; brother, James Ballowe; and sister, Dorothy Ballowe.



Ann is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tom) Scruggs of Big Island and Patty (Ricky) Fortune of Goode; grandchildren, Christopher Wright, Joey (Becca) Wright, Sophie (Donny) Bobbitt, Michelle (Brian) Wells, and Danielle Fortune, 10 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.



Ann was a member of Big Island Baptist Church and Big Island Garden Club. She retired from Georgia Pacific with 45 years of service.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Big Island Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please be mindful that Covid guidelines will be in place and visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, please consider Big Island Baptist Church.



Diuquid Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 10, 2021.