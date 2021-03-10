Menu
Elizabeth Ann Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Elizabeth Ann Wright

Ann Wright, 89, went to be with her Lord on Sunday March 7, 2021. She was the daughter of James and Dora Ballowe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Roberts Wright; son, Stephen Wayne Wright; brother, James Ballowe; and sister, Dorothy Ballowe.

Ann is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tom) Scruggs of Big Island and Patty (Ricky) Fortune of Goode; grandchildren, Christopher Wright, Joey (Becca) Wright, Sophie (Donny) Bobbitt, Michelle (Brian) Wells, and Danielle Fortune, 10 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Ann was a member of Big Island Baptist Church and Big Island Garden Club. She retired from Georgia Pacific with 45 years of service.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Big Island Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please be mindful that Covid guidelines will be in place and visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, please consider Big Island Baptist Church.

Diuquid Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Big Island Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I think of you often with love. You have my deepest sympathy.
Donna Keesee Hobbs
March 11, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of Ann. She always had a warm smile. May her memory be a blessing - Mike
Michael Nichols
March 11, 2021
Our prayers and condolences are with the family.
Bob & Marion Woodfin
March 10, 2021
MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL
Susan Brown
March 10, 2021
Sending prayers to you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Rita Mattox
March 10, 2021
