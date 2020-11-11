Ella Jones
December 12, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Ella C. Jones was born December 12, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor John Braxton and the Rev. James Hagar, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.