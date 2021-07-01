Ellen Smith Hamilton
Ellen Smith Hamilton, age 85, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Lynchburg on May 21, 1936, daughter of the late Robert W. and Marion J. Smith. Her husband, Calvin Lee Hamilton and a sister Jeanett Staton preceded her in death.
She was a member of Forest Family Fellowship Church of the Nazarene and retired from CB Fleet. Ellen loved sewing, the outdoors and was a very sociable person. She loved kids, especially her grandkids, and enjoyed music, dancing, and attending church on Sunday.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirley P. Creasy; two brothers, Robert Smith and Calvin Smith and his wife, Linda; a sister, Violet Cunningham; two grandchildren, Jerimiah Brooks and Jessica Burnette and her husband Johnathan as well as five great-grandchildren, Dayton Brooks, Cuyler Brooks, Keeley Burnette, Khamrin Burnette, and Kasen Burnette.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 with the Rev. Joanne Newman and the Rev. Jeff Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice and Heather Cook for the care that they gave to Ellen.
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.