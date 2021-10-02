Menu
Ellen Evans Kasey
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Ellen Evans Kasey

August 20, 1934 - October 1, 2021

Ellen Evans Kasey, 87, of Moneta, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Oakwood Health & Rehab. Center. She was born on Monday, August 20, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late John Thomas Evans and Mary Bowyer Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Forrest Kasey and her son, Stephen Forrest Kasey.

She and her husband owned and operated Kasey Business Services and she was a member of Radford Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda Kasey and Glenda Kasey Blanks (Dan); and her granddaughters, Sarah Beth Welsh and Grace Lauren Welsh.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Centra Oakwood Rehab.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, October 3, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
