Ellen Nichols Mitchell
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA
Ellen Nichols Mitchell

Ellen Nichols Mitchell, 86, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was born on Monday, March 12, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late John Roy Nichols and Myrtle Franklin Nichols. She was married to the late Paul L. Mitchell of Huddleston for 57 years. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth N. Travis and Louise N. Cook and by her brothers, Cecil F. Nichols and Charles Roy Nichols.

She was loved by all who knew her. She lived a life serving others working as a nurse in Dr. Jesse Tucker's medical office for over 20 years before joining her husband in the hardware business at Chestnut Hill Hardware in Lynchburg. She was a member of Mentow Baptist Church where she served as pianist, organist and music director for over 60 years. She also taught Sunday School and was active in the Women on Mission organization.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debbie Mitchell Rhodes and her husband, H. Paul Rhodes M.D. of Bedford; two granddaughters, Tara Lineberry Troutman and her husband, Jeremia of Boise, Idaho and Brooke Lineberry Weatherington and her husband, Grant of Jamestown, N.C.; two great-granddaughters, Ellis Ninette Troutman and Addie Ellen Weatherington; two sisters-in-law, Hertha Nichols and Barbara Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Friends of Bedford Hospice House, P.O. Box 985, Bedford, VA 24523 or Mentow Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 3282 Mentow Drive, Huddleston, VA 24104.

A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Rick Foster officiating. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, My deepest sympathy and prayers for you and your family. Your mother was a special person and I always loved running into her about town and the hospital. She will be missed by many .
Laura Toms
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Debbie and her family. Ellen was always so proud of you, all. Ellen was an inspiration to me. Her dedication to church music inspired me to play the organ as a child. I have played for over 50 years because of her. I have never sat down and played without thinking of her. Ellen, you are playing on through my organ music. I love you. Sadly, Carol
Carol Patton
Friend
December 19, 2020
Debbie We are thinking of you and your family with prayers during this sad time of the loss of your Mother. Our deepest sympathy, Polly and Johnny Wimer
Polly and Johnny Wimer
December 19, 2020
What a wonderful lady! Our prayers for the family. She and Paul are special.
BobStephens
December 19, 2020
