Ellen Nichols MitchellEllen Nichols Mitchell, 86, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.She was born on Monday, March 12, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late John Roy Nichols and Myrtle Franklin Nichols. She was married to the late Paul L. Mitchell of Huddleston for 57 years. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth N. Travis and Louise N. Cook and by her brothers, Cecil F. Nichols and Charles Roy Nichols.She was loved by all who knew her. She lived a life serving others working as a nurse in Dr. Jesse Tucker's medical office for over 20 years before joining her husband in the hardware business at Chestnut Hill Hardware in Lynchburg. She was a member of Mentow Baptist Church where she served as pianist, organist and music director for over 60 years. She also taught Sunday School and was active in the Women on Mission organization.Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debbie Mitchell Rhodes and her husband, H. Paul Rhodes M.D. of Bedford; two granddaughters, Tara Lineberry Troutman and her husband, Jeremia of Boise, Idaho and Brooke Lineberry Weatherington and her husband, Grant of Jamestown, N.C.; two great-granddaughters, Ellis Ninette Troutman and Addie Ellen Weatherington; two sisters-in-law, Hertha Nichols and Barbara Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews.The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Friends of Bedford Hospice House, P.O. Box 985, Bedford, VA 24523 or Mentow Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 3282 Mentow Drive, Huddleston, VA 24104.A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Rick Foster officiating. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.