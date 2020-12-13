Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elliott Ludwell Shearer
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Elliott Ludwell Shearer

Elliott Ludwell Shearer, 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born in Lynchburg, on November 4, 1931, to the late Wilbur Lee and Marjorie Shearer.

Elliott was a Navy veteran. Following his service he attended both Virginia Tech and Lynchburg College, before completing his dental training at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He returned to Lynchburg to continue a family legacy of dental practitioners in the city. He maintained an active practice until his retirement in 2017, after 57 years of service to his patients. He took great pleasure from the multitude of conversations he had with patients in his dental chair and valued the many things he learned, as well as perspectives he gained, from those conversations.

Elliott became active in Lynchburg politics and was elected to City Council in 1976. He served as mayor of the city from 1978 until his retirement from politics in 1984. He loved the City of Lynchburg and its people and was instrumental in the initiation of revitalization efforts, for downtown, that have resulted in the vibrant business district, neighborhood restoration, and modernized city government center that exist there today.

Elliott maintained an intense interest in the Lynchburg education system as well and was regularly active in the Virginia Council on Learning Disabilities.

He was also very passionate about travel to various countries, never meeting a stranger. He had a unique gift for conversation and absorbing new cultures.

Elliott's passing was preceded by that of his parents, as well as his brother, Wilbur Lee Shearer and his sister, Elizabeth Shearer McKinney. He is survived by his loving and beloved wife, Isolde (Solly) Blank Shearer; her two sons, Wolfgang Blank and Michael Blank; as well as his two sons, Elliott Lee Shearer (Mary) and George Scott Shearer (Angie). He was grandfather to Justin Shearer (Anna), Lauren Harkness (Eric), Clayton Shearer, Daniel Shearer (Courtney), Chelsea Shearer, Dillon Shearer, Joshua Blank and Nichole Bethel (Patrick). He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be considered, to the University of Lynchburg or the Lynchburg Humane Society, two institutions that were dear to our friend, father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband, Dr. Elliott L. Shearer.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Shearer family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My sincere sympathy to the family. I worked as dental assistant in mid 80's on Church St. for this wonderful man and great dentist. My thoughts and prayers.
Paxine Fleming Eggleston
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dr. Shearer's passing as I had been a past longtime dental patient of his up until he retired. I remember he used to enjoy having conversations concerning politics in and around Lynchburg. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Karen Moreland
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
I am sorry to read about Dr. Shearer's passing. Prayers for his family.
Barbara Wood Millner
December 13, 2020
Prayers and thoughts go out to Dr.Shearer´s family. I am so sorry for your loss. A few memories came to my mind as I thought of him, other than being a great dentist... I remember him most as a teenager he and another guy named Larry ... not sure what his last name was but they volunteered at a (youth house) on Boonsboro´s Road beside Peakland United Methodist Church. A lot of teenagers use to go and ( hang out) pool tables, ping pong etc! He was always so very nice ! He took a group of teenagers to his beach house as well in the church bus it was so much fun! What a nice person whom we looked up to as teenagers. Again so sorry for your loss. Went to school with Lee. RIP Dr.Shearer.
Debbie Young
December 13, 2020
Prayers for the family of this fine man who I had the pleasure of working for years ago..
Kathi
December 13, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers are with the Shearer family . May Dr. Shearer rest in peace.
Jay Bryant
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results