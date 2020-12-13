Prayers and thoughts go out to Dr.Shearer´s family. I am so sorry for your loss. A few memories came to my mind as I thought of him, other than being a great dentist... I remember him most as a teenager he and another guy named Larry ... not sure what his last name was but they volunteered at a (youth house) on Boonsboro´s Road beside Peakland United Methodist Church. A lot of teenagers use to go and ( hang out) pool tables, ping pong etc! He was always so very nice ! He took a group of teenagers to his beach house as well in the church bus it was so much fun! What a nice person whom we looked up to as teenagers. Again so sorry for your loss. Went to school with Lee. RIP Dr.Shearer.

Debbie Young December 13, 2020