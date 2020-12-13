Elliott Ludwell Shearer
Elliott Ludwell Shearer, 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born in Lynchburg, on November 4, 1931, to the late Wilbur Lee and Marjorie Shearer.
Elliott was a Navy veteran. Following his service he attended both Virginia Tech and Lynchburg College, before completing his dental training at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He returned to Lynchburg to continue a family legacy of dental practitioners in the city. He maintained an active practice until his retirement in 2017, after 57 years of service to his patients. He took great pleasure from the multitude of conversations he had with patients in his dental chair and valued the many things he learned, as well as perspectives he gained, from those conversations.
Elliott became active in Lynchburg politics and was elected to City Council in 1976. He served as mayor of the city from 1978 until his retirement from politics in 1984. He loved the City of Lynchburg and its people and was instrumental in the initiation of revitalization efforts, for downtown, that have resulted in the vibrant business district, neighborhood restoration, and modernized city government center that exist there today.
Elliott maintained an intense interest in the Lynchburg education system as well and was regularly active in the Virginia Council on Learning Disabilities.
He was also very passionate about travel to various countries, never meeting a stranger. He had a unique gift for conversation and absorbing new cultures.
Elliott's passing was preceded by that of his parents, as well as his brother, Wilbur Lee Shearer and his sister, Elizabeth Shearer McKinney. He is survived by his loving and beloved wife, Isolde (Solly) Blank Shearer; her two sons, Wolfgang Blank and Michael Blank; as well as his two sons, Elliott Lee Shearer (Mary) and George Scott Shearer (Angie). He was grandfather to Justin Shearer (Anna), Lauren Harkness (Eric), Clayton Shearer, Daniel Shearer (Courtney), Chelsea Shearer, Dillon Shearer, Joshua Blank and Nichole Bethel (Patrick). He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be considered, to the University of Lynchburg or the Lynchburg Humane Society, two institutions that were dear to our friend, father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband, Dr. Elliott L. Shearer.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Shearer family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.