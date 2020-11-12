Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elmer Eugene Phillips
Elmer Eugene Phillips

Elmer Eugene Phillips, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born on January 19, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary Phillips. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Swift. Eugene served our country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his sister, Kay Wright (Wayne) and two brothers, Steve Phillips and Jimmy Phillips.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal services at this time.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the family (929-5712).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.