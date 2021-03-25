Elmer Markham
Elmer D. Markham, 88, of Big Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Runk & Pratt Assisted Living at Smith Mountain Lake. He was born in Arcadia, Va. on November 12, 1932, a son of the late Channing J. Markham and Berta Jane Goff Markham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Ann Paloczie Markham; a son, Douglas Markham and eight siblings.
Elmer was a man's man. He loved the outdoors and always had a strong work ethic since a very young age. He owned and operated his logging company and always loved working with timber. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
Elmer is survived by five children, Lily Pressley and husband, Billy, Faye Markham and husband, Richard Dagenhart, Karen Pearson and husband, Phil, David Markham and wife, Cherie and Stephanie Moore and husband, Bobby; 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Victoria, Tammy, Sondra, Nathan, Danielle, Lydia, Maggie, Channing, Dylan, Hailey, and Jaxon; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make memorial contributions in Elmer's memory please consider The American Alzheimer's Association
.
A graveside service and celebration of Elmer's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside also at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery and all other times at the son David Markam's home. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.