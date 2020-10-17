Elmore James ReadMr. Elmore James Read, age 79, of Lynchburg, completed his earthly assignment and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.A viewing will be held on Monday from 4 until 6 p.m., in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. The family will not be present during the viewing. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.