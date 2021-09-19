Menu
Elvin Leo Brockwell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Elvin Leo Brockwell

October 24, 1932 - September 14, 2021

Elvin Leo Brockwell, 88, of Ashland and formerly of Altavista, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born October 24, 1932 in Altavista, a son of the late Mary Arthur Brockwell and Raymond Ralph Brockwell. Elvin was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was a charter member of New Life Church of Faith and helped with the building of the original church.

He is survived by a son, Perry Kem Brockwell and his wife, Beth of Hurt; a daughter, Donna Roberts and her husband, Del of Ashland; a brother, Chester Brockwell of Altavista; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lynn Brockwell and a sister, Phyllis Arthur DeLappe.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by officiants Tim Eades and Lennie Doss with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Virginia Wounded Warriors Program, 900 East Main Street, 6th Floor, West Wing, Richmond, VA 23219.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main St., Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.
