Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elwood Lee "Buddy" Johnston
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Elwood "Buddy" Lee Johnston

Elwood "Buddy" Lee Johnston gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 52 years, Gloria Gayhardt Johnston, his daughter and son-in-law, Angelina and Robbie Smith and his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Terri Johnston. Also, present was special family friend Lisa Patterson. Buddy was born on April 18, 1948, in Roanoke to Lawrence and Kitty Johnston who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Stephen Johnston, Kathleen Templeton, Michael Johnston and Walter Johnston. He is survived by his brothers, Lawrence Johnston Jr. and wife, Dianne, and Patrick Johnston and wife, Jayne; brother-in-law, Marvin Templeton; sister in laws, Gwen Johnston and Trish Johnston.

Buddy was an active member of Otterville United Methodist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Buddy never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.

He loved his family more than anything, other than God. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He loved reading, studying, and learning. He was a great teacher and would share his knowledge with those willing to learn. He will be missed by many.

A memorial gathering will be held at Thaxton Community Center on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. Please consider gifts to Otterville United Methodist Church in his memory.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assiting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thaxton Community Center
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our hearts and prayers are with Gloria and family. Buddy will surely be missed by his church family. RIP.
Kenny and Pat Quick
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Tracy & Donnie Brown
Family
June 25, 2021
To a very special high school friend. Rest in peace "Buddy", may God be with you "Shorty" Love ya
Larry L Whorley
June 24, 2021
To know Buddy was to love him. He loved and served his family, friends, church, and most of all his Lord. He will be missed.
Lynn Patterson
Friend
June 24, 2021
Gloria and Family, We were saddened to hear of Buddy's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Preston and Judy Layne
Judith Layne
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results