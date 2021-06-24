Elwood "Buddy" Lee Johnston
Elwood "Buddy" Lee Johnston gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 52 years, Gloria Gayhardt Johnston, his daughter and son-in-law, Angelina and Robbie Smith and his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Terri Johnston. Also, present was special family friend Lisa Patterson. Buddy was born on April 18, 1948, in Roanoke to Lawrence and Kitty Johnston who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Stephen Johnston, Kathleen Templeton, Michael Johnston and Walter Johnston. He is survived by his brothers, Lawrence Johnston Jr. and wife, Dianne, and Patrick Johnston and wife, Jayne; brother-in-law, Marvin Templeton; sister in laws, Gwen Johnston and Trish Johnston.
Buddy was an active member of Otterville United Methodist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Buddy never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.
He loved his family more than anything, other than God. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He loved reading, studying, and learning. He was a great teacher and would share his knowledge with those willing to learn. He will be missed by many.
A memorial gathering will be held at Thaxton Community Center on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. Please consider gifts to Otterville United Methodist Church in his memory.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assiting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.