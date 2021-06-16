Elwood Wayne Kidd
Elwood Wayne Kidd, 63, slipped away peacefully through the Gates of Heaven to be with the Lord with family by his side at Lynchburg General Hospital after a very long and courageous battle with cancer on June 9, 2021.
Wayne was born to the late Elwood Kidd and Shannon Crist Kidd on May 25, 1958, as their first born and was raised in Lynchburg, Va., his entire life.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Shannon Kidd McChesney; stepfather, Barry McChesney; son, Christopher Wayne Kidd; daughter-in-law, Kathryn McNabb; precious granddaughter, Carmyn Kidd; son, Tristan Colton Kidd, wife Kelly Kidd; precious grandchildren, Kristian, Karissa and Karson Kidd; two brothers, Michael Kidd wife, Tiffany and children, and brother, Vincent Kidd; three stepsiblings; a stepbrother, Brian McChesney; two stepsisters, Dawn Fulcher and Jackie Viar; fiancé of many years Cherie Toler; former wife and mother of his sons, Patricia Kidd.
Wayne was reunited in heaven with his heavenly family who preceded him in death, his dad, Elwood Kidd, grandfather, William Clyde Kidd, sister, Sheila Mooney, brother, timothy Kidd Sr. and brother, Kenneth Kidd.
Wayne will forever be missed and was loved by his family and all who knew him, we will all always cherish our precious memories we made with him until we are reunited with him again.
II Corinthians 5:8
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
A memorial service will be held at Tree of Life Church on Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, Va., Friday, June 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Tree of Life Ministries in Elwood Wayne Kidd's name.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.