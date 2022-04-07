Emile Ferdinant DekeyserNovember 26, 1943 - March 31, 2022Emile F. DeKeyser passed away quietly on March 31, 2022.He was born in Belgium, November 26, 1943, and lived in the United States since 1978. He served in the Merchant Marine, traveling the world. His education was extensive. He had a knack for engineering and loved solving mechanical problems, designing and inventing items. He worked at Belgium Tool and Dye, North Cote Farms, as well as Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. He was a member of the Lions Club in Lynchburg for many years.Emile was a beloved and caring husband who loved all animals, farming and being a jack of all trades.He left a trail of many friends as he never met a stranger. His love of America was always evident. His appreciation of life ended abruptly and too soon.He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Dr. Karen Baum, of Huddleston. Also his siblings in Belgium, sisters, Mimi, Rosa and Maria as well as his brother, Renee. He was preceded in death by his parents, August DeKeyser and Marie Jose Lambrechts, and his brother, Roger.The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at the farm.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.