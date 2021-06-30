Menu
Eric Alan Fletcher
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Eric Alan Fletcher

Eric Alan Fletcher, 47, of Evington, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Eric was born in Boone, N.C. He was a State Farm insurance agent for a number of years. He was a sports fan, especially a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and Texas Rangers. He was also an avid golfer that some say could have gone professional. He also loved to cook and was a self-taught chef. Eric was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church where he served in the choir for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Fletcher; two daughters, Anna Maria Tucker and her husband, Colton, of Raleigh, N.C., and Laura Diane Fletcher of Evington; one son, Reid Alan Fletcher of Evington; his parents, Robert and Diane Fletcher of Raleigh, N.C.; one brother, Ryan Robert Fletcher and his wife, Robyn, of Celina, Texas; his father and mother-in-law, Frederick and Susie Bravo of Chesterfield; and two brothers-in-law, Fred C. Bravo and his wife, Amy, of Moseley, and Ricardo Bravo and his wife, Rori, of Kansas City, Mo.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Bullman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Music Ministry of Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, www.trbc.org.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Fletcher family.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.


Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church
VA
Jul
6
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church
VA
JASON AND AMY GRISHAM
July 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Eric was a wonderful boss. I only worked for a short time. I met him years ago when I worked for Jim Ford. Prayers for Eric's family
Teressa Davidson
June 30, 2021
What a wonderful person. What a great loss. Prayers for the family.
Dorene Branton
June 30, 2021
Family has our deepest sympathy. I worked for Eric at State Farm in Altavista.
Glenda Ogden
Work
June 30, 2021
