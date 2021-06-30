Eric Alan Fletcher
Eric Alan Fletcher, 47, of Evington, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Eric was born in Boone, N.C. He was a State Farm insurance agent for a number of years. He was a sports fan, especially a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and Texas Rangers. He was also an avid golfer that some say could have gone professional. He also loved to cook and was a self-taught chef. Eric was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church where he served in the choir for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Fletcher; two daughters, Anna Maria Tucker and her husband, Colton, of Raleigh, N.C., and Laura Diane Fletcher of Evington; one son, Reid Alan Fletcher of Evington; his parents, Robert and Diane Fletcher of Raleigh, N.C.; one brother, Ryan Robert Fletcher and his wife, Robyn, of Celina, Texas; his father and mother-in-law, Frederick and Susie Bravo of Chesterfield; and two brothers-in-law, Fred C. Bravo and his wife, Amy, of Moseley, and Ricardo Bravo and his wife, Rori, of Kansas City, Mo.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Bullman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Music Ministry of Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, www.trbc.org
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Fletcher family.
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.