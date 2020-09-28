Menu
Mrs. Erma Hamlett Moon, age 90, of Gladys, gained her wings on September 26, 2020, in Altavista. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Jessie Ed Hamlett and Mrs. Ellie Nash Hamlett Greenwell and the wife of the late Mr. William Moon.

Services for Mrs. Erma Moon will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Naruna. An opportunity for viewing will begin on Tuesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence of Chris and Jennifer Singleton at 7753 E. Ferry Rd. in Gladys. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be received at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Brookneal.

Please visit the funeral home website at www.jeffressfuneralhome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal

304 Lusardi Dr., Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.