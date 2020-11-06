Erma Lee Miear Coleman
Erma Lee Miear Coleman, 78, of Goode, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born in Campbell County, on April 18, 1942, to the late Hammond Miear and Lennis Marsh Miear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Tyree, Geneva Maddox, Eula Mae Witt, and Dorothy Miear; and brothers, Bruce Miear, Chuck Miear, Buck Miear, and Earnest Miear.
Erma was loved by many. She loved putting up decorations of all kinds, but Christmas decorations were her favorite. She would decorate the whole yard for all to enjoy. Erma loved flowers and working outdoors, especially cutting the grass and camping. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Erma is survived by her husband of 61 years, Allen Lawson Coleman; son, Mike Coleman (Beth); daughter, Debbie Burks (Chuck); grandchildren, Delanie Walker (Josh) and Tanner Burks; sisters, Linda Pulliam (Herschel), Rebecca Lacy (Jack), and Jean Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. John Boyles officiating. The family will receive friends at Erma's house following the service and at other times.


Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 6, 2020.