Ernest Nelson Cash
Ernest Nelson "Chief" Cash of Madison Heights, passed away on April 5, 2022.
He was born in Lynchburg, on March 10, 1950, son of the late Earle L. Cash and the late Ernest A. Cash.
He attended Amherst County High School and graduated from CVCC. He was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church and was retired from Simplimatic Engineering after 30 years. Ernie was a volunteer firefighter, Chief and Instructor for 50 years with the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department as well as Amherst County. He loved the Fire Service and was truly dedicated to his community. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycle with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tina Almond Cash; a daughter, Jennifer Trent and husband, Darryl; a son, Tony Stinnett and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Kaleb, KK, and DJ; a brother, J.T. Banton Jr., and all of his cats. He will also be missed by all of his fellow firefighter brothers and sisters and his fellow instructors and his students.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, and Friday, April 8, 2022, at the home of his son Tony, 397 Woodland Drive, Madison Heights. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Madison Heights Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 7, 2022.