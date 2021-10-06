Menu
Ernest Lee Dawson
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Ernest Lee Dawson

Ernest Lee Dawson, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his residence. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
I am so very sorry to hear about Uncle Bear's passing. I will always smile at the memories I have of him as a child and through the years. I pray God will comfort the hearts of all who knew and loved such a wonderful man.
Janice Dawson Honzu
Family
October 7, 2021
