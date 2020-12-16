Ernest R. Garbee III
Ernest Rudolph "Rudy" Garbee III, 88, of Lawyers, Virginia, passed into heaven on December 8, 2020, just 81 days after the death of his beloved wife, Janet. Born in Campbell Co., Virginia, on April 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Ernest Rudolph and Stevie May Adams Garbee.
This year marked the 65th wedding anniversary of Rudy and his wife, Janet Edwards Garbee. Together the two built a home, raised three beautiful children, and actively participated in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rudy and Janet enjoyed trips to the beach, dining at local restaurants, and nightly games of cards and cribbage. As they aged, Rudy became Janet's eyesight and she his memory.
Rudy graduated in 1949, from Brookville High School, where he played baseball and football. After graduation, Rudy attended Lynchburg College and Virginia Tech and enlisted in the United States Air Force working as an airplane mechanic. The family often joked that the planes must have been held together with bailing twine and duct tape, as this seemed to be his solution to fixing anything on the family farm. Rudy retired from the U.S. Postal Service, a 26-year career which included working on the mail trains and later as a midnight supervisor at the main post office in Lynchburg. Rudy was an active and respected member of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand. He became a member of Mead Memorial United Methodist Church in 1969, where he served for 6 years as a trustee. He was on the Campbell Co. School Board for 4 years. One of his proudest accomplishments was his 50 years of perfect attendance as a member of the Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club, where he served as President and Treasurer, but was best known for his Brunswick Stew. An avid gardener, Rudy was a "go to" person regarding when and how to plant and harvest. He was famous for sharing small gifts from his garden to show his love. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and attending sporting events, often with his long-time friend and cousin, the late Herman Garbee and friend and neighbor, Nowlin Maddox. Never bored, Rudy made a game out of everything from car rides to waiting at the bus-stop with his grandchildren.
Rudy is survived by his children, Lynette and Robert Brooks of Lynchburg, Randy and Anita Garbee of King George, Va., and Grattan and Lavinia Garbee of Lynchburg. He was Granddaddy to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with another one on the way. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Garbee Domaas (Finn).
Because Spring was a favorite time of year for Rudy, his memorial service will be held at planting time. On April 5, 2021, there will be a joint Celebration of the perfect lives of Rudy and Janet Garbee. In the interim, friends and family are welcome to visit the Garbee Family Cemetery in Lawyers, Va. at a time of their choosing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Mead Memorial United Methodist Church, Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club, or Lyn-Dan Heights Fire Department.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.