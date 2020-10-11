Ernestine Williams Ripley
On the morning of Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Ernestine "Teeny" Williams Ripley passed away at Bentley Commons.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Bernard F. Ripley; her parents, Jennie and Walker Williams; and brother, Garland Williams.
Born in Lynchburg June 15, 1926, she was the daughter of Jennie Alice Tolley and Walker T. Williams. She was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. A graduate of E. C. Glass High School. She spent her career with C & P, Bell Atlantic, and Verizon Telephone Companies. As a member of the Pioneers Club she enjoyed many trips with them. "Teeny" loved life, friends, travel, and family. Her gentle manner, sense of humor and laughter were cherished by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Bruce W. Ripley and wife, Linda A. Ripley, sister-in-law, Vivian Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A Graveside will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Fort Hill Memorial Park, with Gene Steele officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bentley Commons and Seven Hills Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Seven Hills Hospice, 2250 Murrell RD # 2, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.