Essie Mays McDaniel
Essie Mays McDaniel, 85, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Amherst County on October 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Richard Taylor Mays and Iarey Wheeler Mays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Fred William McDaniel Jr.; and four brothers, Irvine Mays, Vernon Mays, Ricky Mays and Elburn Mays.
She is survived and loved by a number of nieces and nephews.
She was retired from Centra Health and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
At her request, there will be no service and burial will be private.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.