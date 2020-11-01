Estelle Butner Chandler
Estelle B. Chandler, age 100, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Christiansburg on December 14, 1919, she was the daughter of Victor Vinton and Kittie Richardson Lester. Estelle was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Ivan Chandler (and James Compton Butner); her four brothers, Stanley, Rodney, Ralph and William Lester; and her cherished son, Jared Kevin Butner.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Butner Bradley of Rustburg; granddaughter, Christine Pearson (Jonathan) of Hillsboro, Oregon; granddaughter, Virginia Brocheny (Pascal); great-grandson, Gabriel; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Brocheny of Goode; cousin, Anita MacDowell and her extended family of Christiansburg; and nieces and nephews, Wayne, Janet, Harriett, Betty Jo, Tim, Melissa, Mark, Greg and Julie.
Estelle graduated from Christiansburg High School in the 1930's, married after World War II, reared two children in the 40's, 50's, and 60's; worked as a Secretary (Sealy Mattress Co., Sam Nixon Insurance Agency) until early retirement when she married Ivan Chandler. She was a master seamstress, designed her own crochet patterns, spent years making craft projects and Christmas decorations with cousin Anita. She loved word search and jumble puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and, in her last years, became a voracious reader. Estelle was a life-long member of the Christiansburg Presbyterian Church. She will be sorely missed by close friend Judee Thomas of Mountain City, Tenn. and stepniece, Becky Ponton of San Antonio, Texas. Estelle loved her family and was cherished and loved by them in return.
A graveside service will be held in late spring or early summer of 2021 at Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg. Memorial donations may be made to Christiansburg Presbyterian Church or the Children's Home in Wytheville, Va.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to tharpfuneralhome.com
. It was Estelle's wish that the following lyrics to "Goin' Home" be printed with her obituary.
"GOIN' HOME" – William A. Fisher
"Goin' home, Goin' home, I am goin' home
Quiet-like, some still day, I'll be goin' home
It's not far, just close by, through an open door
Work all done, care laid by, goin' to fear no more
Mother's there expecting me, father's waiting too
Lots of folks gathered there, all the friends I knew
Nothing lost, all's gain
No more fret nor pain
No more stumbling on the way
No more longing for the day
Goin' to roam no more
Morning star lights the way, restless dreams all done
Shadows gone, break of day, real like just begun
There's no break, there's no end, I'll be living on
Wide awake, with a smile goin' on and on
Goin' home, goin' home, I'm just goin' home
It's not far, just close by, through an open door
I'm goin' home
I'm goin' home
LORD, I'm goin' home"
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.