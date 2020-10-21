Estelle Woosley Childress
May 3, 1927 - October 18, 2020
Estelle Woosley Childress, 93, of Nathalie passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at The Carrington in Lynchburg. She was the wife of the late Jack Lovelace Childress, Sr.
Mrs. Childress was born in Halifax County, May 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert H. Woosley and Annie Francis Woosley. She was a member of Childrey Baptist Church and a retired employee of Daystrom Furniture.
She is survived by a son, Jack L. Childress Jr. (Abby) of Madison Heights; a number of nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Lucille Woosley. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, William, Robert, Joseph, Johnnie, Flournoy, Henry and Walter Woosley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Childrey Baptist Church by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Due to the current situation with the Covid virus, the family is requesting that everyone please wear a mask and social distance.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at The Carrington and previously at the Oddfellows Home of Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.