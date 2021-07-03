Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Glick
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Esther Glick

February 9, 1944 - June 30, 2021

Esther King Glick, age 77, of Rustburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lena Steiner and brother, Wesley Glick.

She is survived by one sister, Ethel Brosius of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and two brothers, Caleb Glick of Hillsville, Virginia, and Titus Glick of Rustburg, Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church in Gladys, with interment in the church cemetery. A public viewing will begin on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m at the Bethel Mennonite Gym in Gladys. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bethel Mennonite Gym
Gladys, VA
Jul
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethel Mennonite Church
Gladys, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Glick at Heartland. She was a sweet and kind lady who spoke to you as if you´ve known her for years. On behalf of the housekeeping department, we offer condolences to the Glick family.
Shannon
July 6, 2021
I will miss her rhymes and her laugh. She is at rest.
Lois Rosalie Schrock
Family
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results