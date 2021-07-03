Esther Glick
February 9, 1944 - June 30, 2021
Esther King Glick, age 77, of Rustburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lena Steiner and brother, Wesley Glick.
She is survived by one sister, Ethel Brosius of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and two brothers, Caleb Glick of Hillsville, Virginia, and Titus Glick of Rustburg, Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church in Gladys, with interment in the church cemetery. A public viewing will begin on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m at the Bethel Mennonite Gym in Gladys. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.