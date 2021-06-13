Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethel Aileen Affronti
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Ethel Aileen Affronti

July 6, 1928 - November 21, 2020

Aileen passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after complications from multiple strokes. Our family was able to be at her bedside as she took her last breath.

Aileen was born on July 6, 1928, and was one of eight children, the daughter of loving parents, Creola Bleaker Ledford, and Colon Alonzo Ledford, who was a school principal where she grew up in rural Brevard, Southport, and Harrisburg, North Carolina.

Aileen was able to graduate early from high school, but she decided to stay and graduate with her class as Valedictorian. She graduated from the Duke University School of Nursing in 1951 and eventually became Head Nurse of a Labor and Delivery Unit at Duke Hospital.

Aileen was a kind, gentle, woman who absolutely adored children. For many years she worked in the Washington DC area at a pediatrician's office where she received countless hugs and drawings from the children she helped to treat.

Our Mom had a beautiful voice and sang in the Duke Choir and Nurses Choir. She often would sing to her young patients to comfort them. Aileen was the Captain of the Duke Women's Basketball Team in the early 1950's where she played point guard (our family is short).

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Lewis F. Affronti Sr.

Aileen would say that her most important accomplishment was caring for her family, her four children, and seven grandchildren. Aileen is survived by her children, Dr. John Paul Affronti and wife, Brenda, Dr. Lewis Francis Affronti Jr. and wife, Tricia, Dr. Mary Lou Affronti, and Eileen Patricia Geslock and husband, Mark; as well as her grandchildren, Lewis Francis Affronti, III, Elizabeth Anne (Affronti) McCabe and husband, Griffin, Melissa Joy Johnston, Charlie B(enjamin) Johnston, Mark Joseph Geslock, Jack Donald Geslock, and Laura Nichole Geslock; and a brother, Robert Baruch Ledford.

A virtual visitation and celebration will be held online on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. eastern time. For more information on how to participate in the virtual visitation use this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, NY 14454; (585) 243-1100. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed online by using this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479

If you would like to attend the funeral service in-person, please RSVP to John Affronti at [email protected] There will be a brunch reception following the burial at The Yard of Ale Canal House, located at 3226 Genesee Street, Piffard, NY 14533, (585) 243-3380.

Flowers may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church for the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church in Geneseo, New York or to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Joy Fund, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, (434) 846-5245.
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 13 to Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
use this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479
VA
Jul
10
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
4 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
RIP Ethel.
Frank Titus
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
July 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jones family
Other
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results