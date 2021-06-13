Ethel Aileen Affronti
July 6, 1928 - November 21, 2020
Aileen passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after complications from multiple strokes. Our family was able to be at her bedside as she took her last breath.
Aileen was born on July 6, 1928, and was one of eight children, the daughter of loving parents, Creola Bleaker Ledford, and Colon Alonzo Ledford, who was a school principal where she grew up in rural Brevard, Southport, and Harrisburg, North Carolina.
Aileen was able to graduate early from high school, but she decided to stay and graduate with her class as Valedictorian. She graduated from the Duke University School of Nursing in 1951 and eventually became Head Nurse of a Labor and Delivery Unit at Duke Hospital.
Aileen was a kind, gentle, woman who absolutely adored children. For many years she worked in the Washington DC area at a pediatrician's office where she received countless hugs and drawings from the children she helped to treat.
Our Mom had a beautiful voice and sang in the Duke Choir and Nurses Choir. She often would sing to her young patients to comfort them. Aileen was the Captain of the Duke Women's Basketball Team in the early 1950's where she played point guard (our family is short).
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Lewis F. Affronti Sr.
Aileen would say that her most important accomplishment was caring for her family, her four children, and seven grandchildren. Aileen is survived by her children, Dr. John Paul Affronti and wife, Brenda, Dr. Lewis Francis Affronti Jr. and wife, Tricia, Dr. Mary Lou Affronti, and Eileen Patricia Geslock and husband, Mark; as well as her grandchildren, Lewis Francis Affronti, III, Elizabeth Anne (Affronti) McCabe and husband, Griffin, Melissa Joy Johnston, Charlie B(enjamin) Johnston, Mark Joseph Geslock, Jack Donald Geslock, and Laura Nichole Geslock; and a brother, Robert Baruch Ledford.
A virtual visitation and celebration will be held online on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. eastern time. For more information on how to participate in the virtual visitation use this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, NY 14454; (585) 243-1100. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed online by using this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/aileen-affronti/7479
If you would like to attend the funeral service in-person, please RSVP to John Affronti at [email protected]
There will be a brunch reception following the burial at The Yard of Ale Canal House, located at 3226 Genesee Street, Piffard, NY 14533, (585) 243-3380.
Flowers may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church for the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church in Geneseo, New York or to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Joy Fund, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, (434) 846-5245.
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 13 to Jul. 4, 2021.