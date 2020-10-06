Ethel Andrews PughEthel Andrews Pugh has a home in God's Kingdom as she entered his Lord's court on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1928, to the union of Joel and Anslena Andrews in Evington, Virginia.Sadly, after 64 years of marriage, in 2011, she lost her partner and best friend. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Bennie F. Pugh and her first born son, Bennie B. Pugh.Although God has previously sent his heavenly angels down to call her siblings home, she still leaves a vast family to cherish her memories, Jo Ann Townsend (Skip), Linda Winfree, Gayle Hunter, Kent Pugh (Sandra Fay), and Kevin Pugh (Tracy).Ethel was an engaging and caring supporter to her 10 grandchildren, and nine great-granchildren. The impact of her life was felt by many and will continue to be felt as her memories are shared by a host of relatives and friends.Mrs. Pugh found her spiritual home at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and later at Diamond Hill Baptist Church as she served on the Usher Board. She remained faithful to her Lord until her departure.Because of her warmth and graciousness, her home became a sanctuary for family and friends. Many will remember the laughter and love that emanated to those who visited.A celebration of life for this amazing and generous creation will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Community Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson Jr., eulogist. Interment will be held in the Forest Hill Cemetery.Please remember to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing