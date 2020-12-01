Ethel Burch Wright



Ethel Burch Wright, 88, passed away on November 21, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was the widow of Meredith Stanley Wright Jr. They shared 26 wonderful years of marriage together.



She was born in Amherst County, Virginia. Ethel was the daughter of



Lovie H. Burch and Mary Ann Humphries. She graduated from Austin Peay State College in 1964 with a Bachelors degree in History. She retired from Amherst County Public Schools after 45 years of being an educator.



Ethel was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 67years where she served 42 years as secretary and 12 years as treasurer. She served as a Grand Officer for the State from 1972-1973. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. She will always be remembered for her desire to serve the Lord, never meeting a stranger, love for flowers, gardening and cooking. She was always devoted to her family.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her three brothers, Wesley Burch, Carl (Jessica) Burch, and Hansford Burch; her children, David Wright and Paul Wright; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Kincanon, Ashley Browning, Devon Wright, and Emmaleigh Wright; great-grandchild, Kylie Kincanon; nieces and nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and an infant brother, Earl Burch.



She always wanted to help the education system and others in need so she chose to donate her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. She will have a memorial plaque at Jonesboro Baptist Church in Roseland, Virginia. We will plan to celebrate her life in the Spring/Summer of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 115, Karen Wade, Secretary, 4151 Davis Creek Lane, Lovingston, VA 22949-2607.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.