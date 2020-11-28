Ethel Houston Roakes
October 27, 1928 - November 26, 2020
Ethel Houston Roakes, 92, of 189 Pigeon Run Road, Gladys, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Runk and Pratt at Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Carroll Roakes.
She was born October 27, 1928 in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Isaah Henry Houston and Elizabeth Lucado Houston. She was a member of Wesleybury United Methodist Church and a retired employee of General Electric.
She is survived by one son, Barney Roakes and his wife, Kristi of Gladys; two daughters, Linda R. Dickerson of Madison Heights, and Cheryl R. Angel; one sister, Minnie Scott of Lynchburg; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Bill Smith.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Barney and Kristi Roakes, 7774 Brookneal HWY, Gladys, Va.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
124 Flynn Street, Gladys
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 28, 2020.