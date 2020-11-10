Ethel Pearline Sparrow
August 4, 1945 - November 4, 2020
Ms. Ethel Pearline Sparrow, age 75, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away on November 4, 2020, in North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Willie Kate Sparrow Payne.
In addition to her mother's death, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John T. Payne; and brother, Winford R. Payne.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Angela S. Payne of Greensboro, N.C.; three grandchildren, Yolanda Payne, Raven Sparrow and Richard Sparrow, all of Greensboro, N.C.; one great-grandchild, Jaleiyah Payne of Greensboro, N.C.; four brothers, Julius Sparrow (Carolyn) of Varnville, S.C., Melvin Sparrow of Evington, a devoted brother, Gerald B. Sparrow (Vera) of Rustburg, and John Payne Jr. (Laura) of Gaithersburg, Md.; one sister, Wanda Bowman (Bertie) of Evington; sister-in-law, Elna Denise Payne of Lynchburg; childhood friends, Everette Mickles, Gloria Haskins and Jeanette Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at Chapel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Evington. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.