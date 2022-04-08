Ethel May Misner Trent
Ethel May Misner Trent, 95, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Samuel Henry Trent.
Born on July 30, 1926, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert Newell Misner and Sadie Ray Wingfield Misner.
Ethel was a loving mother and grandmother who loved and adored spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, dining out especially at Burger King; and was a longtime member of Whites United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Newell Ray Trent and wife, Mary; two grandsons, Kelly Trent and wife, Tonya, and Steven Trent; and a special friend, Mary Jane Wilmouth, all of Rustburg.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Centra Hospice for their loving care and support.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Ethel's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by Pastor Wayne Wingfield. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 8, 2022.