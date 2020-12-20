Eugene Edward Childress
Eugene Edward Childress, 81, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Carolyn Cyrus Childress.
Born on August 28, 1939, in Appomattox, Va., he was the son of the late Thomas Ennis and Ethel Howard Childress and was also preceded in death by a son, Randall Eugene Childress; three brothers, Melvin Childress, Garland Childress and Leonard Marshall; and one sister, Mildred Smith.
Mr. Childress was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 39 years of service. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Mr. Childress was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, to all who knew him.
Mr. Childress is survived by his daughter, Wanda C. Cunningham and husband, Gerald and son, Ronnie E. Childress, all of Madison Heights; three sisters, Nancy C. Harris of Appomattox, Patricia C. Flynn of Keysville, and Lois C. Goin of Burkeville; two grandchildren, Steven Eugene Staley (Debbie McCormick) and Jeffrey Michael Staley (Brittany); three great-grandchildren, Justin Owen Staley, Brandon Eugene Staley, and Scottie Gray; a loving and devoted niece, Chrystal Page; and a special friend and neighbor, Jean Powell.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Meade Cemetery with Pastor Jim Freeman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.