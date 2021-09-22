Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eula Mae Mayo
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Eula Mae Mayo

Eula Mae Mayo departed this life on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Va. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19, masks are required. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.