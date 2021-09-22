Eula Mae Mayo
Eula Mae Mayo departed this life on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Va. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19, masks are required. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
