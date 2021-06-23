Eva Blackmer Bryan
Eva Renfro Blackmer Bryan, 95, died on June 21, 2021. The third child of Walter Steele Blackmer Jr. and Eva Renfro Blackmer, Mrs Bryan was born and raised in Salisbury, N.C. She attended Boyden High School in Salisbury and Saint Mary's College in Raleigh.
Mrs. Bryan became a Powers model in New York in the 40s and ran a dress shop in Annapolis with her mother in the early 50s. She married her husband, George Humphrey Bryan Jr. at the Naval Academy Chapel in 1953.
She became interested in lineage societies in the late 60s and went on to become the National President, Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, the President General of the Colonial Daughters of the 17th Century, State president of the Daughters of Colonial Wars, and a member of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Predeceased by her husband, who died in 2001, Mrs. Bryan is survived by her son, Peter Humphrey Bryan and his wife, Jean Chamberlaine von Schrader Bryan, of Amherst, Va.; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Chamberlaine Bryan of Norfolk, Va., George Blackmer Bryan and Anne Stewart Bryan, both of Arlington, Va.
She will be interred with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery in a private family ceremony at a later date TBD.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.