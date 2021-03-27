Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Pannill Haley
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Eva Pannill Haley

Mrs. Eva Pannill Haley, 85, of Gretna, Virginia departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Envoy of Staunton Nursing Home in Staunton, Va.

Born February 10, 1936 in Pittsylvania County, Eva was the daughter of the late Lemon Reynolds and Eva Ramsey Reynolds Coleman. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jearl Pannill and later in life by husband, Joseph Haley. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Pannill Booth; two sisters, Louella Coleman and Rozenia Witcher; and two brothers, Percy H. Reynolds and Earl T. Reynolds.

Eva was a dedicated member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Gretna, Va. She took pride in serving as the organizer of the Piney Grove Pine-etts Children's Choir. She also served on the Deaconess Ministry, Senior Choir, Missionary Ministry, as well as, serving as President for the Usher and Nurse's ministries.

Eva loved cooking delicious meals for family and friends, she also had a fondness for gardening and floral landscaping. Her attention to detail and keen eye is attributed to many beautiful memories.

She is survived by two stepsons; Spencer Haley (Brenda) of Madison Heights, Va. and Pastor Steven Haley (Sharon) of Lynchburg, Va.; two stepdaughters, Debra Blake (Jimmy) of Bedford, Va. and Connie Walton of Danville, Va.; one sister, Mrs. Julia R. Cook (Raymond) of Hurt, Va.; three brothers, L. Ervin Reynolds (Mazelle) of Gretna, Va., Walter D. Reynolds (Coretha), and Riley M. Reynolds (Virgie) of Gretna, Va.; two grandchildren, Sean Dixon (Teresa) of El Paso, Texas and Carla Woodruff (Terrell) of Evington, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Irving Salcedo, Dana Hernandez, Braelyn Woodruff, Brooklyn Woodruff and Braxton Woodruff; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Isaac Monroe, Eulogist. Mrs. Haley will be on view from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Davis-Turner and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
3620 Piney Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the family of Naomi Haley Sorry to hear of your loss. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. Rest In Peace.
Kenneth and Pauline Ramsey
March 27, 2021
Stephen, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Tom Jolly
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results