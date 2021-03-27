Eva Pannill HaleyMrs. Eva Pannill Haley, 85, of Gretna, Virginia departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Envoy of Staunton Nursing Home in Staunton, Va.Born February 10, 1936 in Pittsylvania County, Eva was the daughter of the late Lemon Reynolds and Eva Ramsey Reynolds Coleman. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jearl Pannill and later in life by husband, Joseph Haley. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Pannill Booth; two sisters, Louella Coleman and Rozenia Witcher; and two brothers, Percy H. Reynolds and Earl T. Reynolds.Eva was a dedicated member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Gretna, Va. She took pride in serving as the organizer of the Piney Grove Pine-etts Children's Choir. She also served on the Deaconess Ministry, Senior Choir, Missionary Ministry, as well as, serving as President for the Usher and Nurse's ministries.Eva loved cooking delicious meals for family and friends, she also had a fondness for gardening and floral landscaping. Her attention to detail and keen eye is attributed to many beautiful memories.She is survived by two stepsons; Spencer Haley (Brenda) of Madison Heights, Va. and Pastor Steven Haley (Sharon) of Lynchburg, Va.; two stepdaughters, Debra Blake (Jimmy) of Bedford, Va. and Connie Walton of Danville, Va.; one sister, Mrs. Julia R. Cook (Raymond) of Hurt, Va.; three brothers, L. Ervin Reynolds (Mazelle) of Gretna, Va., Walter D. Reynolds (Coretha), and Riley M. Reynolds (Virgie) of Gretna, Va.; two grandchildren, Sean Dixon (Teresa) of El Paso, Texas and Carla Woodruff (Terrell) of Evington, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Irving Salcedo, Dana Hernandez, Braelyn Woodruff, Brooklyn Woodruff and Braxton Woodruff; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Isaac Monroe, Eulogist. Mrs. Haley will be on view from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Davis-Turner and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.