Eva Lee Hamlett Shober
Eva Lee Hamlett Shober of Monroe, died on May 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on September 29, 1930, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Julian Marcellus and Catherine Spangler Hamlett.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Virginia Graybill and Jeanette Richardson, and a grandson, Adam Clark. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Everett R. Shober Jr.; her three children, Lu Anne Clark (Mike), Everett R. Shober III (Sherry), and Robert A. Shober (Christie), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Eva Lee graduated from Roanoke College and received her Master of Education from the University of Virginia. She spent over 45 years dedicated to the field of education. Her teaching career began at Fleming High School in Roanoke. After moving to Lynchburg, Virginia, she was a teacher and assistant librarian at E.C. Glass High School. She also taught at several other schools in the Lynchburg area. In 1970, she become deeply involved with the Amherst County public schools. For the next 20 years she served as a teacher, principal, instructional supervisor, and director of personnel. She also was an adjunct professor at Central Virginia Community College, Lynchburg College, and Sweet Briar College.
Eva Lee was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Women's Educational Society and the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was passionate about her bridge game, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and ACC sports.
A memorial service will be held at the Whitten Monelison Chapel 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.
