Eva H. Stanley



January 2, 1938 - September 10, 2021



Eva H. Stanley was born on January 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Herman and Nannie Swain Hammack. She passed away peasefully. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey Earl Stanley; a son, Robert E Stanley; grandson, Rickey Hollaran Jr.; two brothers, Herman and Raleigh Hammack; one sister, Viola H. Stanley; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Layne Stanley.



She is survived by a son, Aubrey Wayne Stanley of Madison Heights, Va.; one daughter, Teresa Stanley Carr (Edward Carr) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Adam Stanley of Lynchburg, Va., Brandon Stanley of Madison Heights, Va., and Kim Holloran of Daytona Beach, Fla.; one great-grandaughter, Destiny DeWilliams of Daytona Beach, Fla.; one neice, Patsy Scruggs of Long Island, Va.; four newphews, James, Jerry, Glen, and Carl Stanley; and one grand nephew, Jeramy Stanley, all of Lynchburg, Va.



No formal service and James Stanley will give the eulogy per her request. Graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.



Dale Woodward Funeral Home & Cremation



167 Ridgewood Ave. Holly Hill, FL. 32117



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.