Eva H. Stanley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Eva H. Stanley

January 2, 1938 - September 10, 2021

Eva H. Stanley was born on January 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Herman and Nannie Swain Hammack. She passed away peasefully. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey Earl Stanley; a son, Robert E Stanley; grandson, Rickey Hollaran Jr.; two brothers, Herman and Raleigh Hammack; one sister, Viola H. Stanley; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Layne Stanley.

She is survived by a son, Aubrey Wayne Stanley of Madison Heights, Va.; one daughter, Teresa Stanley Carr (Edward Carr) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Adam Stanley of Lynchburg, Va., Brandon Stanley of Madison Heights, Va., and Kim Holloran of Daytona Beach, Fla.; one great-grandaughter, Destiny DeWilliams of Daytona Beach, Fla.; one neice, Patsy Scruggs of Long Island, Va.; four newphews, James, Jerry, Glen, and Carl Stanley; and one grand nephew, Jeramy Stanley, all of Lynchburg, Va.

No formal service and James Stanley will give the eulogy per her request. Graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Dale Woodward Funeral Home & Cremation

167 Ridgewood Ave. Holly Hill, FL. 32117
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carol Mackey
Friend
October 6, 2021
My deepest Condolences to all of the family. especially Kim and to Ed.
Bill Fornino
Friend
October 4, 2021
