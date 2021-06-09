Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evalena Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Evalena Martin

Evalena Moore Martin, 90, previously of Appomattox, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Abner Edwin Martin.

Born in Appomattox County, on November 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Estelle Catherine Martin and Edwin Murphy Moore. Evalena was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a talented seamstress and loved crocheting.

She is survived by two children, Edwin Phillip Martin and wife, Evelyn, of Amherst, and Patricia M. White of Glen Allen; five grandchildren, Tara Martin Hash (William) and their children, Ellie Kate, Corbin and Dawson, Holly Renee Martin (Jen) and Holly's children, Leeann, Thomas and Joseph, Jennifer Carol Wagner (Scott) and their children, Madison, Avery and Kennedy, Cassie Michelle White and Edwin Matthew White (Christina) and their son, Morgan; a sister-in-law, Lillian Martin; lifelong best friends, Josephine Morris and Jean LeGrand; and numerous cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Benjamin Moore.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Flood, the Rev. Randolph Martin, and the Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Rebecca Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Rebecca Cemetery, c/o Bentley Martin, 121 Mayfield Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Evalena was a vicarious lady who love life, people, and was always happy and full of joy. She lived her life as an exemplary Christian lady and delightful to know. God’s blessings to all of you.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dear Phill, Evelyn and family. Sorry to hear of your loss. You and all family are our thoughts and prayers. Sharon Winfree & Loretta Hatcher.
Sharon Hatcher Winfree
Friend
June 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. What can you say about Evalena? I never remember seeing her that she didn't have a smile and a kind greeting for everyone. She and my Mom were great friends keeping up on family news when they could, either by phone or a visit. I know she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but now she is at peace and enjoying a great reunion with her loved ones who have gone on before.
Jimmy Burcher
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Evalena was one of the most genuine, happy and full of life individuals that we had the pleasure of getting to know at Trinity. I cannot tell you how many times she and Josephine made our family laugh. We loved her dearly and know she will be missed, but will remain in a special place in all our hearts.
Ralph and Denise Totty
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
June 7, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to all of you. May your grief be eased by the many prayers and memories shared by friends and family.
Steve & Dale
Dale Weakley
Friend
June 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John & Lou Roach
Friend
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results