My condolences to the family. What can you say about Evalena? I never remember seeing her that she didn't have a smile and a kind greeting for everyone. She and my Mom were great friends keeping up on family news when they could, either by phone or a visit. I know she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but now she is at peace and enjoying a great reunion with her loved ones who have gone on before.

Jimmy Burcher Friend June 8, 2021