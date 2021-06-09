Evalena Martin
Evalena Moore Martin, 90, previously of Appomattox, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Abner Edwin Martin.
Born in Appomattox County, on November 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Estelle Catherine Martin and Edwin Murphy Moore. Evalena was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a talented seamstress and loved crocheting.
She is survived by two children, Edwin Phillip Martin and wife, Evelyn, of Amherst, and Patricia M. White of Glen Allen; five grandchildren, Tara Martin Hash (William) and their children, Ellie Kate, Corbin and Dawson, Holly Renee Martin (Jen) and Holly's children, Leeann, Thomas and Joseph, Jennifer Carol Wagner (Scott) and their children, Madison, Avery and Kennedy, Cassie Michelle White and Edwin Matthew White (Christina) and their son, Morgan; a sister-in-law, Lillian Martin; lifelong best friends, Josephine Morris and Jean LeGrand; and numerous cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Benjamin Moore.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Flood, the Rev. Randolph Martin, and the Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Rebecca Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Rebecca Cemetery, c/o Bentley Martin, 121 Mayfield Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.