Evangelist Delois J. Coles
February 17, 1935 - March 9, 2021
Evangelist Delois J. Coles, 86, of Altavista, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on February 17, 1935, in Campbell Co., she was the daughter of the late Archie Johnson and Mary Johnson Cabler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Vertna Payne; one adopted son, Andre Coles; two brothers, Eldridge and Johnny Johnson; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Evangelist Coles was last employed by Campbell Co. School System and was a member of the Prayer House of Deliverance, where she served as church mother.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Bishop Allenza Coles of the residence; her children, Helen Tubbs (Frederick) of Hurt, Va., Randolph A. Coles of Altavista, Va., Amanda Jones (Reginald) of Hurt, Va., Pastor William C. Coles of Lynchburg, Va., and Doris Coles of Hurt, Va.; James Robertson and Alfonza Witcher, both of Pittsville, Va., whom were like sons to her; three sisters, Mary Pannell of Gladys, Va., Stella Myers (Walter) and Aileen Miller, all of Altavista, Va.; one brother, Aaron Johnson of Jersey City, N.J.; ten grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Evangelist Coles will be conducted on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Walter J. Coles, presiding and Pastor Walter Myers, IV, eulogist. Interment will follow at the First Church of Jesus Cemetery, Hurt, Va. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Prayer House of Deliverance, 3000 Shula Dr., Hurt, Va., from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m.
In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours, allowing (10) ten people at a time.
Attendance for the funeral service will be for invited guests only. The Coles family invites all others to join them virtually for the funeral service by visiting www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
and clicking the link on the obituary.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 12, 2021.