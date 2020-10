Evelyn Beverly BanksEvelyn Beverly Banks, 82, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Lynchburg General Hospital.A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Va. The Reverend Eleanor Rose, Presiding, and Reverend L. L. Yuille, Eulogy. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory