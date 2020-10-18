Menu
Evelyn Beverly Banks
Evelyn Beverly Banks

Evelyn Beverly Banks, 82, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Lynchburg General Hospital.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Va. The Reverend Eleanor Rose, Presiding, and Reverend L. L. Yuille, Eulogy. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
, Madison Heights, Virginia
Oct
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
, Madison Heights, Virginia
