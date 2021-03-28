Evelyn Massie Sandidge
Evelyn Massie Sandidge of Amherst, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1923, to the late Henry Massie and Laura Rose Massie. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 77 years, Moses Sandidge; daughter, Gladene S. Davis, and all of her siblings.
She leaves to remember her memory her sons, Leon (Joan) Sandidge, Wayne (Ruth) Sandidge, and Gordon (Von) Sandidge; daughters, Doris (Howard) Smith and Gail Musser; son-in-law, Albert Davis; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Fletcher, officiating and her grandson, the Rev. Matthew Musser as Eulogist. The interment will be held at the Christian Aid Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.