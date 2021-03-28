Menu
Evelyn Massie Sandidge
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Evelyn Massie Sandidge

Evelyn Massie Sandidge of Amherst, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1923, to the late Henry Massie and Laura Rose Massie. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 77 years, Moses Sandidge; daughter, Gladene S. Davis, and all of her siblings.

She leaves to remember her memory her sons, Leon (Joan) Sandidge, Wayne (Ruth) Sandidge, and Gordon (Von) Sandidge; daughters, Doris (Howard) Smith and Gail Musser; son-in-law, Albert Davis; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service will be held 1 Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Fletcher, officiating and her grandson, the Rev. Matthew Musser as Eulogist. The interment will be held at the Christian Aid Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother prayers for you and your family
Jan Stafford Waters
March 30, 2021
Tony and Sharon Pandolfini
March 30, 2021
My prayers are with all of you.
Ernestine White
March 30, 2021
Gordon, We are saddened to hear of the passing of your beautiful Mother. Our condolences to you and your family . What a beautiful smile she has .
Ruby Cash, Kathy and Ron Pelletier
March 29, 2021
Our Sincere condolences to the Sandidge family. Heaven has gain another angel. To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. Mr. and Mrs. Sandidge are together again rejoicing in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sabrina Lewis
March 28, 2021
