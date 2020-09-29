Fannie S. Redd
Fannie S. Redd, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on July 12, 1942, to the late Willie Shaw and Fannie P. Shaw.
She was a dedicated member of White Rock Baptist Church and was employed at General Electric/Ericsson for a number of years.
Survivors include her husband, Henry T. Redd; one sister, Jean Culpepper; two brothers, David Shaw and fiancee, Katie, and Richard Shaw (Hattie); a sister-in-law, Delois Redd, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Community Funeral Home directing.