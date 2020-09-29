Menu
Fannie S. Redd
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1942
DIED
September 24, 2020
Fannie S. Redd

Fannie S. Redd, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on July 12, 1942, to the late Willie Shaw and Fannie P. Shaw.

She was a dedicated member of White Rock Baptist Church and was employed at General Electric/Ericsson for a number of years.

Survivors include her husband, Henry T. Redd; one sister, Jean Culpepper; two brothers, David Shaw and fiancee, Katie, and Richard Shaw (Hattie); a sister-in-law, Delois Redd, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required in the funeral home.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I would to extend sympathy to the Redd family. Rest in the Lord sister Redd.
Rosalyn Davis
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020